Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 11, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams toasted the Golden Globes with InStyle in a pleated dress, studded belt and nude sandals from Versace and Forevermark diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked nothing short of goddess-like in a Grecian-inspired draped LWD.
January 11, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain joined the cast of The Help at the National Board of Review gala in an embroidered Zac Posen cocktail dress, Harry Winston rubies and satin sandals.
January 11, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Stone dined at the National Board of Review Awards gala in an ecru J. Mendel shift, knotted Louboutins and a gold Jack Vartanian cocktail ring and studs.
January 11, 2012
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson styled a ceylon Roland Mouret sheath with ankle-strap platforms and diamond jewelry at a cocktail party celebrating her new book I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down.
January 11, 2012
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley arrived for the National Board of Review Awards gala in a radzimir and lace Nina Ricci LBD, chainstrap Chanel bag and velvet sandals.
