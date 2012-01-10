Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2012
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Angelina Jolie feted Brad Pitt's nomination in head-to-toe Ferragamo.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stunning actress amped up her sophisticated separates with bold green jewels.
-
January 10, 2012
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis arrived for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's benefit gala in a guipure lace Prabal Gurung dress and black accessories.
-
January 10, 2012
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara heated up the Rome premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a scarlet gown from Valentino.
-
January 10, 2012
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Watts celebrated Stella McCartney's latest shop in the designer's lace shift, tan clutch and ankle-strap platforms.
-
January 10, 2012
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele showed some leg in a high-slit Peter Som design and braided sandals at Fox's All-Star bash.
January 10, 20121 of 5
