Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton stepped out for the London premiere of War Horse in a belted Temperley London design.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its long sleeves and cinched waist, the black style was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's other stunning lace gown.
-
January 9, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron dined at Variety's Indie Impact Awards brunch presented by Mercedes-Benz in a silk Reed Krakoff dress, a black clutch, gold Cartier jewelry and strappy sandals.
-
January 9, 2012
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival in a beaded Prada design, stacked bangles and gold platforms.
-
January 9, 2012
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE For the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Chastain took the plunge in a jacquard Prabal Gurung cocktail dress, Cartier diamonds and knotted Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
January 9, 2012
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At Audi’s kick off party for the Golden Globes, Saldana teamed an embellished Jason Wu halter dress with a metallic clutch and ankle-strap Brian Atwood heels.
January 9, 20121 of 5
