Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 7, 2012
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Rooney Mara attended a Berlin press event for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a two-piece Miu Miu outfit and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress honed her signature red carpet style in an edgy gray and black ensemble.
-
January 7, 2012
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE In West Hollywood, Conrad went for a stroll in a striped cardigan and dark jeans, accented with a quilted Chanel bag and black flats.
-
January 7, 2012
3. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian arrived for her family's holiday bash in a lacy LBD and patent leather pumps.
-
January 7, 2012
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene stepped off a flight at LAX in skinny denim and a camel cardigan. A Chanel chain necklace, top handle satchel and patent leather pumps completed the look.
-
January 7, 2012
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly dined at a Beverly Hills eatery in a pastel maxidress, leather clutch and silver pendant.
January 7, 20121 of 5
Rooney Mara
WHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Rooney Mara attended a Berlin press event for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a two-piece Miu Miu outfit and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress honed her signature red carpet style in an edgy gray and black ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress honed her signature red carpet style in an edgy gray and black ensemble.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM