WHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen in a guipure lace Marios Schwab design. Rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs jewels, a pave Melinda Maria ring, a studded Marchesa clutch and pewter heels completed the look.



WHY WE LOVE IT Dark accessories and contoured panels gave the actress's pretty pink dress a modern edge.