Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2012
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WOREFor the House of Lies premiere, Kristen Bell sparkled in a silver Zuhair Murad minidress, rose gold Le Vian earrings and cap-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-radiant blonde amped up her natural glow with a shimmering ensemble.
-
January 5, 2012
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara arrived for the Madrid premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a chiffon Rodarte halter gown.
-
January 5, 2012
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana went shopping in bright blue jeans paired with a gray cardigan, gold jewelry and wedge sandals.
-
January 5, 2012
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton styled a red coat with a felt fedora, her Loewe bag and knee-high boots in London.
-
January 5, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung stepped onto the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon stage in a perforated coat and silver heels from Marc Jacobs.
January 5, 20121 of 5
