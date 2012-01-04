Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 4, 2012
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara attended the Paris premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in an embellished Louis Vuitton LBD and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT After wowing us in avant-garde red carpet looks, the actress channeled classic Audrey Hepburn for a visit to the City of Light.
-
January 4, 2012
2. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley stepped out for a stroll in a leopard print scarf, cuffed leather jacket, skinny MiH Jeans, a convertible Celine purse and slouchy boots.
-
January 4, 2012
3. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel feted The X Factor's finale in a drop-waist Erin by Erin Fetherston LWD and suede pumps.
-
January 4, 2012
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton topped a brown dress with her quilted Whistles jacket and added tortoiseshell shades, a leather Loewe tote and knee-high boots while out in London.
-
January 4, 2012
5. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Larter bundled up in a shawl collar sweater, cargo pants and platform booties that she paired with pearls and a burgundy Coach bag.
January 4, 20121 of 5
Rooney Mara
WHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara attended the Paris premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in an embellished Louis Vuitton LBD and ankle-strap sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT After wowing us in avant-garde red carpet looks, the actress channeled classic Audrey Hepburn for a visit to the City of Light.
WHY WE LOVE IT After wowing us in avant-garde red carpet looks, the actress channeled classic Audrey Hepburn for a visit to the City of Light.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM