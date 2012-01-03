Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 3, 2012
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna rang in 2012 at a Miami bash in a lace Tom Ford dress and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked ultra-sexy in a sheer LBD and sultry red lips.
-
January 3, 2012
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Bellagio, Vergara ushered in the new year in a white hot Blumarine dress, tiered earrings, pave bangles and nude Louboutins.
-
January 3, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE For a West Hollywood shopping trip, Bosworth paired her printed Proenza Schouler top with black pants and accessorized with a Prada tote and studded Chloe boots.
-
January 3, 2012
4. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie sparkled in a sculpted silver minidress and mirrored Gio Diev sandals onstage in Las Vegas.
-
January 3, 2012
5. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton accented a safety pin-embellished Moschino dress with mustard Tom Ford booties and gold danglers at Delano's New Year's Eve bash.
January 3, 20121 of 5
Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE Rihanna rang in 2012 at a Miami bash in a lace Tom Ford dress and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked ultra-sexy in a sheer LBD and sultry red lips.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer looked ultra-sexy in a sheer LBD and sultry red lips.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM