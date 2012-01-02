Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 2, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton toured Northern Ireland in a double-breasted Burberry trench accessorized with black heels and a clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess of Cambridge sparked a fashion frenzy while keeping warm thanks to her wool coat?s tailored fit and feminine frill.
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene unveiled the DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign in a cozy look from the line.
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel made her way to the spring Valentino show in a gathered sheath, tailored coat and seafoam green accessories.
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara signed autographs outside the Today studios in a mod coat from Carven, a leather Balenciaga tote and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively departed a Christian Louboutin bash at Barneys New York in the designer's python accessories and a leather Valentino topper.
