Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 1, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift stunned at the Nashville Symphony Ball in a Reem Acra design and House of Lavande jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer hit this year's high note in a sequin and tulle gown that was fit for a fairy tale.
January 1, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow looked pretty in a pink Prada design, matching clutch and diamond danglers at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Contagion.
January 1, 2012
3. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis walked the Oscars red carpet in a draped lavender Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
January 1, 2012
4. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE At the Venice Film Festival, the W.E. actress made an entrance in an embellished Dior Haute Couture confection and over 100 Chopard diamonds.
January 1, 2012
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE At amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Dunst turned heads in a peek-a-boo Chanel column and added a satin clutch and cocktail ring.
