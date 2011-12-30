Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 30, 2011
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba brightened up The BAFTAs in a strapless Atelier Versace gown, a statement necklace and metallic clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alba's not afraid of color-and for good reason! The actress positively glowed in a vivid cobalt design paired with vibrant lips.
December 30, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE After walking the Met Gala's red carpet in a Lanvin gown, Stone slipped into the label's hot pink cocktail dress, crystal bracelets and studded leather sandals; she carried a mother-of-pearl miniaudiere.
December 30, 2011
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried promoted In Time at the San Diego Comic Con in a jade green Prabal Gurung dress and patent Prada sandals.
December 30, 2011
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE At the VMAs, Beyonce revealed her baby bump in a single-shoulder Lanvin caftan and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
December 30, 2011
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele hit a high note at a Michael Kors benefit in the designer's brocade dress and mirror platforms. An envelope clutch and a platinum Melinda Maria ring completed the look.
