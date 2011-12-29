Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 29, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE The Hart of Dixie actress arrived at a network party in an Erdem button-down and bright slacks that she styled with Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! Rachel Bilson mixed prints like a pro in a sweet floral and feisty leopard pairing.
December 29, 2011
2. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen arrived at the New York Film Festival premiere of Martha Marcy May Marlene in a ruffled Alexander McQueen halter dress accessorized with the label's metallic miniaudiere and jeweled platforms.
December 29, 2011
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE For the Women in Hollywood event in L.A., Pinto paired a white Calvin Klein Collection halter dress with a chunky statement necklace and pastel Marni sandals.
December 29, 2011
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo feted the British Fashion Awards in a plumed Matthew Williamson dress that she amped up with Asprey jewelry, Topshop booties and a vintage bag.
December 29, 2011
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Outside New York's Ed Sullivan Theater, Theron worked black Tom Ford lace-ups with a plunging Antonio Berardi sheath.
