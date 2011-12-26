Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 26, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Flaunting one of our favorite trends of the year, Emma Stone combined a crimson Giambattista Valli sweater with a fuchsia miniskirt and metallic Salvatore Ferragamo box clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT No one did colorblock like Emma! We love the way her clashing hues harmonized perfectly.
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For a Gucci cocktail party, Wilde dressed head-to-toe in the label, choosing a daring cobalt, jade and black jumpsuit.
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the DKNY Sun Soiree in a pleated four-tone maxidress from the label.
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE While in Dubai, Kardashian paired a citron L'Wren Scott blouse with a turquoise pencil skirt from the designer.
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. bash, Saldana layered a hot pink Prabal Gurung tunic over an embellished tee and kelly green skirt by the brand.
