Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 25, 2011
1. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Paula Patton dropped by SiriusXM's Manhattan studios in an LBD from Amen.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leather accents and a painted-on fit made the most of the actress's curves.
-
December 25, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE While in Manhattan, Palermo matched a long navy cardigan to over-the-knee boots and finished the look with black jeans and a luxe tailored jacket.
-
December 25, 2011
3. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush attended the Charity: Water benefit in a tangerine top and brilliant draped print skirt.
-
December 25, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth walked to a meeting in a Vanessa Bruno tunic and boots paired with skinny jeans and a Prada purse.
-
December 25, 2011
5. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren attended a gala in Berlin sporting a ruched satin sheath, opaque tights and peep-toe heels.
December 25, 2011
