Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 24, 2011
1. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham strolled through the Los Angeles airport sporting her own design.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its '20s-inspired silhouette and sculptural pleats, the star's not-so-basic black coat was a serious standout.
December 24, 2011
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara signed autographs outside the Today studios in a mod coat from Carven and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
December 24, 2011
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson posed backstage at a Washington D.C. concert in a sweeping, crystal-studded Pamella Roland gown.
December 24, 2011
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes was out and about in N.Y.C. sporting a cozy cable-knit sweater and The Girls leggings accented with Nine West boots and a vivid red bag from Clare Vivier.
December 24, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle shopped Hollywood in a Tolani print tunic, jeans and a leather jacket. She finished the look with a scarf, beret and knee-high boots.
December 24, 2011
