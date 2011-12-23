Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 23, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene unveiled the DKNY Jeans Spring 2012 ad campaign in a look from the line.
WHY WE LOVE IT A plush red jacket was a glam (and snuggly!) alternative to a basic black coat.
December 23, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes celebrated her birthday in a Holmes & Yang satin jumpsuit layered over a lace blouse and accented with T-strap heels.
December 23, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton hit the sidewalks in skinny gray jeans and a matching sweater topped with a plush vest.
December 23, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. opening of the Pressed Juicery, Richie paired an asymmetrical skirt and sheer tee with a leather jacket.
December 23, 2011
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley shopped in Malibu sporting liquid leggings and a strong-shouldered blazer. She finished the look with a plaid scarf, motorcycle boots and a studded Chanel bag.
