Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2011
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE For a Manhattan stroll, Olivia Palermo complemented her wide-leg trousers and a cropped Pringle of Scotland peacoat with statement accessories including a studded Valentino bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT This girl knows how to layer! The style star added extra chic to a classic jacket by topping it with an ornate necklace and a print scarf.
December 21, 2011
2. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The expectant Kardashian shopped Beverly Hills in a velvet blazer over a sheer blouse and leggings. Accents included a floppy hat and over-the-knee boots.
December 21, 2011
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton made a chic work commute in a gray trench, accented with a plush scarf, croc bag and ankle boots.
December 21, 2011
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a Carven sweater and a gray felt skirt topped with a double-breasted jacket. She finished the look with velvet oxfords and a bold red bag.
December 21, 2011
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively hit the Boston sidewalks in a motorcycle jacket and Diesel jeans accessorized with a Theodora & Callum scarf, Givenchy bag and lace-up boots.
