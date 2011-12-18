Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2011
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum arrived at The Water Project's Ripple Effect benefit in a sequin Naven design, accessorized with Chopard cluster diamond earrings and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in a stunning oceanic hue.
-
December 18, 2011
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE In London, Moss lunched out in a furry jacket, bow blouse, black trousers and suede stilettos.
-
December 18, 2011
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood exited L.A.'s Chateau Marmont in a knee-length Roland Mouret sheath, red Edie Parker minaudiere and satin Ferragamo peep-toes.
-
December 18, 2011
4. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe toasted her spring collection in a white column that she styled with a black blazer, layered Chanel chains and a wide cuff.
-
December 18, 2011
5. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton headed to work in a royal blue double-breasted coat, which she accented with a printed Beulah London scarf, knee-high Russell and Bromley boots and a black Modalu tote.
December 18, 20111 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum arrived at The Water Project's Ripple Effect benefit in a sequin Naven design, accessorized with Chopard cluster diamond earrings and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in a stunning oceanic hue.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress dressed for the occasion in a stunning oceanic hue.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM