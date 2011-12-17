Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 17, 2011
1. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Paula Patton greeted fans at the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol premiere in a metallic Naeem Khan minidress and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The already radiant star got a little extra glow from her sparkling design.
-
December 17, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively layered a beaded overcoat over a navy blouse, skinny pants and suede boots at the opening of the Grand Central Terminal's Apple store.
-
December 17, 2011
3. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian attended the opening of The Mirage's Kardashian Khaos shop in a long-sleeve Heartloom LBD and platform Louboutins.
-
December 17, 2011
4. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning hit the red carpet at the We Bought a Zoo premiere in a laser-cut Louis Vuitton dress and the label's cap-toe heels.
-
December 17, 2011
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron exited an L.A. eatery in an indigo and white ensemble topped with a leather jacket. She accessorized with an oversize clutch and snakeskin Reed Krakoff sandals.
December 17, 20111 of 5
Paula Patton
WHAT SHE WORE Paula Patton greeted fans at the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol premiere in a metallic Naeem Khan minidress and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The already radiant star got a little extra glow from her sparkling design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The already radiant star got a little extra glow from her sparkling design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM