Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2011
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE For the Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close premiere, Sandra Bullock suited up in a plunging Alexander McQueen design and added a pave cocktail ring, snakeskin clutch and platform Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked extremely sexy and incredibly chic in a sleek satin ensemble.
-
December 16, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively whipped up Sprinkles cupcakes to benefit Oxfam in a Gucci ensemble and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
-
December 16, 2011
3. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis brightened up the Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close premiere in a hot pink Raoul column.
-
December 16, 2011
4. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron styled her Stella McCartney dress with platinum Harry Winston jewelry and fishnet Manolo Blahnik sandals.
-
December 16, 2011
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara announced the Golden Globe nominations in a textured David Meister Signature halter dress. Turquoise Tresor drop earrings and nude Casadei platforms completed the look.
December 16, 20111 of 5
Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE For the Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close premiere, Sandra Bullock suited up in a plunging Alexander McQueen design and added a pave cocktail ring, snakeskin clutch and platform Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked extremely sexy and incredibly chic in a sleek satin ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked extremely sexy and incredibly chic in a sleek satin ensemble.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM