Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 15, 2011
1. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Zoe dined at The Sayers Club for her Zoe Media Group launch party in a sequin Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit, patent leather clutch and sky-high platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The vintage-loving stylist paid homage to the '70s in a retro burgundy design.
December 15, 2011
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson stepped onto David Letterman's stage in a Proenza Schouler printed bustier and teal skirt, accented with gold jewelry and white peep-toes.
December 15, 2011
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mara chose a pink Christian Dior dress, textured Miu Miu clutch and metallic pumps.
December 15, 2011
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara smoldered at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in a silk crepe Prabal Gurung LBD, carved Fred Leighton ring and Christian Louboutin mary janes.
December 15, 2011
5. Chanel ImanWHAT SHE WORE Iman hosted a Belle and Clive bash in a leather and polka dot Valentino dress and pointy-toe Louboutins.
