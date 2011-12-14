Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway worked a high-neck sheath, satin clutch and pointy-toe heels at the N.Y.C. The Iron Lady premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress complemented her chic LBD with a slick updo and understated accessories.
-
December 14, 2011
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale feted her Flaunt cover in an asymmetrical Michael Kors jersey dress, Chopard diamonds and satin Jimmy Choo platforms.
-
December 14, 2011
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE For the The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo premiere in Sweden, Mara bared her midriff in a cutout Roksanda Ilincic pantsuit.
-
December 14, 2011
4. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski hit the premiere of The Iron Lady in a scalloped navy dress and knee-high boots.
-
December 14, 2011
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde hit the red carpet for the N.Y.C. premiere of The Iron Lady in a puff-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress and leopard print pumps.
December 14, 2011
