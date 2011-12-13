Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 13, 2011
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara attended the London premiere of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo in a Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! The actress brought the theatrics to the red carpet in a stunning white backless design.
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson attended the premiere of We Bought a Zoo in a two-piece Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, vintage Fred Leighton jewels and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
3. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Dubai International Film Festival premiere of The Descendants, Woodley added black pumps to her lacy fuchsia Dolce & Gabbana sheath.
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel hosted a Charity: Water benefit in a lace Valentino gown and matching clutch.
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain hit the red carpet in a peach Viktor & Rolf cocktail dress and satin peep-toes at the Marrakech International Film Festival closing ceremony.
December 13, 2011
