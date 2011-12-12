Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift stunned at the Nashville Symphony Ball in a Reem Acra design and House of Lavande jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its full tulle skirt and sequined bodice, the singer's gown was fit for a fairy tale.
-
December 12, 2011
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker hit Spike TV's Video Game Awards in a lace ultra-mini from Nha Khanh accessorized with House of Lavande earrings and bright yellow Jimmy Choos.
-
December 12, 2011
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood attended the Andrea Bocelli Foundation event in a Preen print dress accented with black diamond studs from Dana Rebecca Designs and matching rings from MEUS Designs.
-
December 12, 2011
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE For the Andrea Bocelli Foundation benefit, Belle chose a tasseled sequin sheath from Oscar de la Renta and patent Gucci platforms.
-
December 12, 2011
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria made an entrance at the Noble Gift Gala in a draped magenta gown with a dramatic train.
December 12, 20111 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift stunned at the Nashville Symphony Ball in a Reem Acra design and House of Lavande jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its full tulle skirt and sequined bodice, the singer's gown was fit for a fairy tale.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its full tulle skirt and sequined bodice, the singer's gown was fit for a fairy tale.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM