Look of the Day
December 11, 2011
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel shimmered in a drop-waist Valentino gown and metallic accessories at her N.Y.C. premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The New Year's Eve actress embraced the holiday spirit in a sparkling crystal-encrusted design.
December 11, 2011
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the launch of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum in a sequin Marchesa LBD, snakeskin clutch and studded Valentino T-straps.
December 11, 2011
3. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst accessorized her navy Burberry trench with a quilted Chanel bag and satin pumps at the Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment breakfast.
December 11, 2011
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE At the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum launch, Danes paired a red hot Valentino cocktail dress with Kara Ackerman Designs earrings, a Melinda Maria ring, black heels and a clutch.
December 11, 2011
5. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe feted the Valentino Virtual Museum in the label's embroidered maxidress. She finished the look with statement earrings, a fur stole and patent leather accessories.
December 11, 2011
