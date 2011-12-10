Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 10, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE The New Year's Eve star walked the Tonight Show stage in a lace Emilio Pucci dress and metallic sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT This songbird has a body as toned as her voice! Lea Michele strutted her stuff in a leg-baring mini.
-
December 10, 2011
2. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE For a Bulgari bash, Jones topped her leather skirt with a high-neck blouse and added black accessories.
-
December 10, 2011
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel arrived for The Late Show with David Letterman in a white Victoria Beckham sheath and cutout Blonde Ambition booties.
-
December 10, 2011
4. Julianna MarguliesWHAT SHE WORE Margulies arrived for the New York Stage and Film Gala in an illusion neckline LBD. Diamond drop earrings, a satin clutch and nude pumps completed the look.
-
December 10, 2011
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Olsen hit the pavement in a button-down blouse than she paired with high-waist trousers and leather pumps.
December 10, 20111 of 5
