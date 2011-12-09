Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 9, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron sat down for an interview with David Letterman in a plunging Antonio Berardi sheath and black Tom Ford lace-ups.
WHY WE LOVE IT Strategic coloblocking emphasized the actress's already stellar curves.
-
December 9, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the UNICEF Ball, Kruger showed some leg in a sheer Emilio Pucci halter gown. She accessorized with gold earrings, a textured minaudiere and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
-
December 9, 2011
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie premiered In the Land of Blood and Honey in an asymmetrical Romona Keveza gown and nude Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
-
December 9, 2011
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie chose a cutout Osman gown and gold Neil Lane jewelry for the UNICEF ball.
-
December 9, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth dined with Mulberry at the Chateau Marmont in the label's olive green shift, chainstrap bag and embellished pumps.
