Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2011
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE In Hong Kong, Emma Watson enchanted the crowd in a tulle Elie Saab confection and silver Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of Lancome did the label proud by amping up her airy design with high wattage lips.
-
December 8, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit the N.Y.C. New Year's Eve premiere in a vintage Pauline Trigere dress. Fred Leighton diamonds and blush heels completed the look.
-
December 8, 2011
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain stepped out for the Marrakech International Film Festival Another Happy Day premiere in a plunging Louis Vuitton cocktail dress and metallic Jimmy Choo platforms.
-
December 8, 2011
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE At The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event, the style star paired a textured Prabal Gurung sheath with suede Rachel Zoe stilettos.
-
December 8, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth dined at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment breakfast in a taupe Mulberry shirtdress and patent leather pumps.
December 8, 20111 of 5
Emma Watson
WHAT SHE WORE In Hong Kong, Emma Watson enchanted the crowd in a tulle Elie Saab confection and silver Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of Lancome did the label proud by amping up her airy design with high wattage lips.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of Lancome did the label proud by amping up her airy design with high wattage lips.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM