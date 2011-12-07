Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 7, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams made an entrance at the L.A. premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in an embroidered Marchesa gown and diamond studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sparkled front-to-back and head-to-toe in one of this season's hottest party trends.
December 7, 2011
2. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of Hugo, Moretz worked a burgundy and camel ensemble that she paired with velvet pumps.
December 7, 2011
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried went retro in a beaded Alberta Ferretti flapper dress, Vram for Gray Gallery diamond chains and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the Cle de Peau Beaute spring collection launch.
December 7, 2011
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto took in the Chanel Paris-Bombay Show in the label's iridescent confection and peep-toe Roger Vivier booties.
December 7, 2011
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton attended a concert at The Royal Albert Hall in a lace minidress and black accessories.
