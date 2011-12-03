Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2011
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo feted the British Fashion Awards in a plumed Matthew Williamson dress, Asprey jewelry, Topshop booties and a vintage bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! A bold blue clutch and eye-catching heels added drama to the star's standout design.
-
December 3, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Alba paired red hot Kate Spade New York jeans with a cuffed blazer and accessorized with a Giles & Brother necklace, Lizzy Couture bangles, a black Coach tote and leather booties.
-
December 3, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss dropped by London's Groucho Club in head-to-toe black.
-
December 3, 2011
4. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe arrived at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in a sequin-trimmed maxidress and diamond accessories.
-
December 3, 2011
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani strolled London in a polka dot sweater, cat-eye shades, a miniskirt and knee-high boots.
December 3, 20111 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo feted the British Fashion Awards in a plumed Matthew Williamson dress, Asprey jewelry, Topshop booties and a vintage bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! A bold blue clutch and eye-catching heels added drama to the star's standout design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl knows how to accessorize! A bold blue clutch and eye-catching heels added drama to the star's standout design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM