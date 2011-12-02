Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana arrived at the Beat the Odds Awards in a striped Giambattista Valli pencil skirt, ivory top, gold Joan Hornig danglers, a skinny Melinda Maria bangle and ruched peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress contrasted her bold print skirt with a pretty puff-sleeve blouse.
-
December 2, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker previewed Christie's Elizabeth Taylor Collection her own LBD and pointy-toe heels.
-
December 2, 2011
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley helped open Burberry's Paris flagship store in the label's peacock blue design and woven accessories.
-
December 2, 2011
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt hosted a Just Fabulous bash in a slim Tom Ford suit that she accessorized with Jessica Paster's satin pumps.
-
December 2, 2011
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At Louis Vuitton's Sydney boutique launch, Blanchett styled the label's floral confection with white stilettos.
December 2, 20111 of 5
Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana arrived at the Beat the Odds Awards in a striped Giambattista Valli pencil skirt, ivory top, gold Joan Hornig danglers, a skinny Melinda Maria bangle and ruched peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress contrasted her bold print skirt with a pretty puff-sleeve blouse.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress contrasted her bold print skirt with a pretty puff-sleeve blouse.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM