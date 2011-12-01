Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2011
1. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Felicity Jones made an entrance at the Britannia Awards in a strapless Moschino gown, sequin clutch and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style chameleon showed she can do long and glam as well as short and sweet in a dramatic black design.
December 1, 2011
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry worked a lace Dolce & Gabbana design and diamond danglers at the Grammy Nominations Concert.
December 1, 2011
3. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE At the Britannia Awards, The actress paired a white Marchesa confection with a reptile clutch, platinum Neil Lane jewelry and metallic Brian Atwood pumps.
December 1, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr helped open the South Coast Plaza Victoria's Secret store in a belted column and strappy sandals.
December 1, 2011
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum styled her botanical Balenciaga shift with leopard print Louboutins at an N.Y.C. bash for her fragrance.
December 1, 2011
Felicity Jones
