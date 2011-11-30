Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
November 30, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At a CMT bash, the singer styled a red hot design with metallic peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift took her signature scarlet lip to the next level by pairing her pout with a sizzling cocktail dress.
November 30, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker feted UNICEF at the annual Snowflake Ball in a plumed Louis Vuitton confection that she paired with the label's calf leather pumps, Fred Leighton earrings and stacked pave bangles.
November 30, 2011
3. Felicity JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones received her Gotham Independent Film Award in a silk crepe Proenza Schouler dress and blush T-straps.
November 30, 2011
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale announced the Independent Spirit Award nominees in a lacy Tadashi Shoji minidress and Brian Atwood pumps.
November 30, 2011
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE In Toronto, Klum launched her fragrance in a crimson Michael Kors suit, gold accessories and snakeskin heels.
