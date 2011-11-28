Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
November 28, 2011
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley helped open the Paris Mark & Spencer boutique in a black and white sheath and leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The supermodel accentuated her flawless figure with a contoured design.
November 28, 2011
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller hosted Lancel's anniversary bash in a lacy Emilio Pucci LBD and matching black accessories.
November 28, 2011
3. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault played up her waist with a belted knit dress at the Australian Puss in Boots premiere. Winged Daniela Villegas earrings and sky-high pumps completed the look.
November 28, 2011
4. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz styled leather pants with a single-breasted blazer and pointy-toe heels at the Deep Blue Sea DVD launch.
November 28, 2011
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. stroll, Kerr topped her striped sweater and cuffed khaki pants with a leather motorcycle jacket. She accessorized with a burgundy Celine tote and suede booties.
