Look of the Day
November 26, 2011
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Sofia Vergara wowed at the London Happy Feet 2 premiere in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress, leopard print Lemaresca clutch and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The brunet beauty enhanced her natural glow with a rich color palette.
November 26, 2011
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani cheered on husband Gavin Rossdale's band at the appropriately-named Bush Hall in a black and navy ensemble and leather T-straps.
November 26, 2011
3. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton attended the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a Viktor & Rolf tuxedo jacket, studded Balmain top, black leather pants and pointy-toe Louboutins.
November 26, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow exited a London eatery in a Celine sweater and a taupe skirt.
November 26, 2011
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Outside Broadway's An Evening With Patti Lupone And Mandy Patinkin, Danes covered up her print dress with a knee-length coat, finishing the look with a tan clutch and platform peep-toes.
Sofia Vergara
