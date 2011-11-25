Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 25, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Heidi Klum feted her Wildlife jewelry line for QVC in a belted pencil skirt that she styled with a white button-down and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel mixed prints like a pro in a chic safari-inspired ensemble.
-
November 25, 2011
2. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning was honored at the Children at Heart Gala in an embellished blush shift and sparkling slip-ons.
-
November 25, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss arrived for London's The Hope Variety Show in head-to-toe black and a leopard print clutch.
-
November 25, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton skated on a London rink in a white coat, skinny jeans and black accessories.
-
November 25, 2011
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE At the launch party for The Black Eyed Peas Experience, Fergie topped a gold-flecked skirt with a black blazer, finishing the look with dangling earrings and studded Christian Louboutin stilettos.
November 25, 20111 of 5
Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Heidi Klum feted her Wildlife jewelry line for QVC in a belted pencil skirt that she styled with a white button-down and sky-high Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel mixed prints like a pro in a chic safari-inspired ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The supermodel mixed prints like a pro in a chic safari-inspired ensemble.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM