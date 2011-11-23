Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
November 23, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. stroll, Taylor Swift paired a cashmere Ralph Lauren sweater with her pleated skirt, cobalt crossbody and red heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer made the most of a crisp fall day in chic autumnal separates.
November 23, 2011
2. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning added patent leather mary janes to her colorblock sweater and black trousers at the Super 8 Blu-ray release party.
November 23, 2011
3. Andrea RiseboroughWHAT SHE WORE The actress wowed at the U.K. premiere of Resistance in a red hot Andrew Gn shift and satin heels.
November 23, 2011
4. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga launched her book in a lacy Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.
November 23, 2011
5. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE For the Paris Puss In Boots premiere, Hayek Pinault stepped out in a taffeta Yves Saint Laurent dress and patent leather pumps.
