Look of the Day
-
November 22, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively attended the opening of Gaga's Workshop at Barneys New York in a slim Elie Saab suit and pave jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Peek-a-boo lace panels and a bright hue amped up the actress's high wattage design.
-
November 22, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba worked a belted Carolina Herrera cocktail dress, Swarovski Crystallized pendant necklace, embellished Daniel Swarovski clutch and snakeskin Barbara Bui pumps at Swarovski Elements' Rodeo Drive lighting ceremony.
-
November 22, 2011
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE The Mirror Mirror actress took in the opening night performance of Broadway's Seminar in a colorful Carven print dress that she styled with a metallic bag and bow-topped heels, each from Mulberry.
-
November 22, 2011
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce flaunted her baby bump in a gold-accented Roberto Cavalli gown at the Live at Roseland: Elements of 4 screening.
-
November 22, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz arrived at the Hugo premiere in a corseted Dolce & Gabbana confection and jeweled Sergio Rossi sandals.
