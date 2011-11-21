Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez slipped into a satin Giorgio Armani gown and added silver accessories including Jimmy Choo sandals and Candy Ice earrings for the American Music Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT From the thigh-high slit to the low-cut back, the singer worked every angle of her sophisticated design.
November 21, 2011
2. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE At the Carnage premiere, Winslet looked red hot in a contoured Stella McCartney sheath, diamond jewelry and beaded sandals.
November 21, 2011
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson greeted fans in a black and white Jason Wu ensemble, Lucite box clutch and ankle-strap sandals at the London My Week with Marilyn premiere.
November 21, 2011
4. Nicki MinajWHAT SHE WORE The nominee styled a full-skirted Oscar de la Renta gown with Alexander McQueen heels at the American Music Awards.
November 21, 2011
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum hit the American Music Awards red carpet in a laser-cut Giles dress and platform peep-toes.
