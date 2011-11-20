Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 20, 2011
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Nikki Reed dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a single-shoulder dress, strappy Jimmy Choos and BaubleBar earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Twilight Saga star embodied the season's hottest color in a festive little red dress.
-
November 20, 2011
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts dropped by the Men of the Year bash in a sleek tomato sheath from ASOS.
-
November 20, 2011
3. Anna FarisWHAT SHE WORE Faris attended the GQ Men of the Year party in a scarlet full-skirted Preen dress with an embroidered bodice.
-
November 20, 2011
4. Nora ZehetnerWHAT SHE WORE For the MoMA Film Benefit, Zehetner worked a bright Calvin Klein Collection strapless minidress with accessories from the brand.
-
November 20, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie walked the green carpet at the Baby2Baby Winter Wonderland benefit in a crimson Stella McCartney sweater and peplum skirt. She finished the look with Salvatore Ferragamo pumps and a House of Harlow 1960 clutch.
