Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 19, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Freida Pinto attended a L'Oreal party in a golden Ralph Lauren Blue Label gown topped by a Balmain jacket.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked lit from within in her rich gilded ensemble.
-
November 19, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde selected jewelry from the N.Y.C. Swarovski store in a shimmering Christian Cota dress.
-
November 19, 2011
3. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE In Mexico City, Hayek promoted Puss in Boots sporting a skirt suit with a metallic top and sexy T-strap sandals.
-
November 19, 2011
4. Lara StoneWHAT SHE WORE The face of Calvin Klein Collection wore the brand head-to-toe at the MoMA Film Benefit.
-
November 19, 2011
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the GQ Men of the Year bash, Washington chose a sparkly Prabal Gurung minidress and peep-toe heels.
November 19, 20111 of 5
Freida Pinto
