Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Beijing, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the 70th anniversary of Coach in Stella McCartney.
WHY WE LOVE IT A spectacular curved hemline showcased some of the world's best legs.
-
November 18, 2011
2. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Sporting yet another neon hue, Reed attended the opening of the N.Y.C. Wired store in Jenni Kayne.
-
November 18, 2011
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE For the GQ Men of the Year party, Biel chose an eye-catching Antonio Berardi sheath with embellished shoulders.
-
November 18, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene brought Breaking Dawn, Part One to Toronto in a draped two-tone dress from Narciso Rodriguez.
-
November 18, 2011
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly dropped by an L.A. bash in a print shift from Versus.
November 18, 20111 of 5
