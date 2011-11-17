Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 17, 2011
Nikki Reed chose a Michael Kors gown for the Cinema Society premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part One. She accessorized with black sapphire hoops from M.C.L By Matthew Campbell Laurenza.
The onscreen vamp was vibrant in an acid-bright gown with sexy cutouts at the waist.
-
November 17, 2011
Greene hit the Cinema Society screening of Breaking Dawn, Part One in a two-tone custom gown from Donna Karan.
-
November 17, 2011
Woodley wowed in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress at the L.A. premiere of The Descendants.
-
November 17, 2011
For the London premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part One, Stewart toughened up her floor-sweeping Roberto Cavalli gown with a leather belt and Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
-
November 17, 2011
Saldana celebrated the opening of a new Beverly Hills Michael Kors boutique in a marigold sheath and cocoa accessories, all from the designer. She finished the look with Jack Vartanian jewelry.
November 17, 2011
