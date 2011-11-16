Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone honored Pedro Almodovar at the MoMA Film Benefit in a Chanel column and the label's chainstrap bag and black pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a work of art! The actress stole the show in a dramatic print.
-
November 16, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively attended the MoMA Film Benefit in a tweed Chanel design, stacked bangles and leather booties.
-
November 16, 2011
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle celebrated the relaunch of Chopard's Costa Mesa boutique in the label's diamond jewelry and a magenta Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress.
-
November 16, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE For the MoMA bash, Kerr complemented her sculpted Peter Pilotto design with a mirrored roll clutch and mesh Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
-
November 16, 2011
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen styled an asymmetrical Chanel dress with the label's black accessories at the MoMA Film Benefit.
November 16, 20111 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone honored Pedro Almodovar at the MoMA Film Benefit in a Chanel column and the label's chainstrap bag and black pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a work of art! The actress stole the show in a dramatic print.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a work of art! The actress stole the show in a dramatic print.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM