Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2011
1. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Kristen Stewart vamped it up in a sequin J. Mendel column, sapphire Neil Lane cocktail ring and suede Jimmy Choo peep-toes at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bella's got some legs on her! The actress flaunted her toned gams in a design with a thigh-high slit.
-
November 15, 2011
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried arrived at the CFDA Awards in an ostrich feather-plumed Prabal Gurung LWD and mesh stilettos.
-
November 15, 2011
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene hit the L.A. Twilight premiere in a red hot custom Donna Karan gown and edgy Stephen Webster jewels.
-
November 15, 2011
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE For the New York CFDA event, the actress slipped into a blush Calvin Klein Collection cocktail dress and added ankle-strap sandals.
-
November 15, 2011
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone attended the Worldwide Orphans Foundation Gala in a Calvin Klein Collection black blouse and sculpted pencil skirt. She completed the look with a metallic roll clutch, pointy-toe pumps and Jack Vartanian jewelry.
November 15, 20111 of 5
