Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2011
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Amy Adams walked the green carpet for the Hollywood premiere of The Muppets in an off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress, Irit Design jewelry and nude Jimmy Choo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says redheads can't wear red? The strawberry blonde proved otherwise in a stunning scarlet design.
-
November 14, 2011
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie stepped out for the MOCA Gala in a lavender Julien Macdonald gown that she accessorized with Chopard diamonds and a snakeskin House of Harlow clutch.
-
November 14, 2011
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles premiere of The Muppets, Jones styled her tweed sheath with gold Marina B. jewelry and two-tone Jimmy Choo platforms.
-
November 14, 2011
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani worked an asymmetrical black Carven design, leather clutch and violet heels at the MOCA Gala.
-
November 14, 2011
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams debuted My Week with Marilyn in an embroidered Erdem confection, vintage Fred Leighton diamonds and black Roger Vivier peep-toes.
November 14, 20111 of 5
Amy Adams
