Look of the Day
November 13, 2011
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie greeted fans at the Grove in a silk Winter Kate print dress, snakeskin House of Harlow clutch and satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star stayed true to her boho-chic aesthetic by mixing an easy dress with glam accessories.
November 13, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Movado bash,Washington topped her lace Madewell dress with a safari-inspired blazer and added suede Jerome C. Rousseau peep-toes.
November 13, 2011
3. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron celebrated the launch of Movado's latest designs in the label's watch, a black and white ensemble and leather lace-ups.
November 13, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana walked the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet in a belted Elie Saab column.
November 13, 2011
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed arrived for a Twilight press event in a chiffon design and pointy-toe heels.
