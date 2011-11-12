Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 12, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto filmed a segment for Extra in a Michael Angel design and Roger Vivier shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its brilliant watercolor print and neon sandals, this ensemble was as vibrant as the actress herself.
-
November 12, 2011
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene arrived at a Twilight press event in a knee-length LWD, geometric Misela clutch, Melinda Maria jewelry and pointy-toe heels.
-
November 12, 2011
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims attended Vanessa Bruno's anniversary bash in the designer's sleeveless jumper and tie-front jacket.
-
November 12, 2011
4. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen attended a luncheon for Martha Marcy May Marlene in a cream shift and an oversize blazer accessorized with a box clutch and animal print pumps.
-
November 12, 2011
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Bilson styled a ruffled Vanessa Bruno blouse with the designer's black blazer and skirt; she finished the look with spiked Anita Ko studs and suede booties.
