Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow accepted her Bambi Award in a sequin Elie Saab column and a diamond choker.
WHY WE LOVE IT From the brilliant hue to the flawless fit, the actress's green gown gave us much to envy.
-
November 11, 2011
2. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Wiig worked head-to-toe black including a floor-sweeping Theyskens’ Theory skirt.
-
November 11, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE For the Museum of Natural History gala, Stone paired a persimmon Carven maxidress with her snakeskin clutch and Jack Vartanian studs.
-
November 11, 2011
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba struck a pose in a mixed material Armani sheath, floral clutch and patent leather heels at the designer's Milan hotel opening.
-
November 11, 2011
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton hosted a charity dinner in a draped Jenny Packham gown and silver platforms.
November 11, 20111 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow accepted her Bambi Award in a sequin Elie Saab column and a diamond choker.
WHY WE LOVE IT From the brilliant hue to the flawless fit, the actress's green gown gave us much to envy.
WHY WE LOVE IT From the brilliant hue to the flawless fit, the actress's green gown gave us much to envy.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM