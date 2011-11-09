Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The actress dined at a Lanvin bash in the label's fringed cocktail dress, geometric jewels and flat sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana took this season's colorblock trend to new levels of cool in her swingy style.
November 9, 2011
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller celebrated the International Medical Corps in a boat-neck Twenty8Twelve romper, gold hoops and cutout heels.
November 9, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively helped launch Versace for H&M in an embellished bandage dress that she topped with a tuxedo jacket.
November 9, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the BMI Country Awards, Swift paired her sequin Emilio Pucci minidress with a crystal Swarovski miniaudiere and patent leather peep-toes.
November 9, 2011
5. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie turned up the heat at the Tokyo Moneyball premiere in a red Atelier Versace slip dress and nude pumps.
